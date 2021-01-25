Reputation Refreshes Brand, Drops the “.com” and Prepares for Another Year of Accelerated Growth

/EIN News/ -- Reputation Updates Name to Reflect Continuous Innovation and Market’s Evolution; Dedication to Customers Remains Top Priority



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced the company’s rebrand. In the spirit of “new year, new you,” the company is dropping the “.com” and refreshing its name to Reputation. With this update, Reputation illustrates its growth and commitment to meeting the moment with new innovations, while also reminding customers of its dedication to helping them create consistently excellent customer experiences.

The company’s name refresh to Reputation reinforces its core commitment and upholds its long-held mission — to connect companies to their customers — while also reflecting a modern Customer Experience (CX) company that competes in a constantly evolving market. The updated name is just part of the rebrand; it also includes a new logo and website that showcase a reinvigorated visual look and feel. Although the Reputation brand is evolving, the company’s commitment to its customers isn’t changing; Reputation remains committed to helping them maximize their exposure, inspire customer loyalty and operate efficiently through the reputation experience management platform .

“The relationship between brands and customers has forever changed, and for a company to succeed in today’s market, they must transform customer feedback from reviews, business listings and social media comments into actionable insights that drive their business forward. Reputation is the only platform that can help them do it,” said Joe Fuca, chief executive officer at Reputation. “Our rebranding efforts further illustrate our commitment to continuous growth and innovation while simultaneously building a better brand for our customers so they can, in turn, forge stronger relationships with their own customers and turn a world of interactions into action.”

A world of interactions demands a platform of action

Impressive Growth; Rising Demand for CX Capabilities

Reputation has grown to over seven locations with more than 500 employees worldwide. Over the last nine months, the company has welcomed several impressive executive hires, including DocuSign and Salesforce veteran Scott Barmmer as chief revenue officer. The company introduced a number of new customer-led innovations, including Reputation Score X , a next-generation reputation measurement tool, and plans to introduce an array of additional solutions later this year to continue to meet the growing needs of its customers.

In today’s volatile business climate, reputation management tools are top of mind for savvy customer experience professionals, and demand for a robust CX and open API-based platform has grown. Managing business interactions and using feedback for immediate action is more important than ever. In 2020, Reputation secured significant new business wins by pairing deep industry expertise with insights-driven innovation, proving to be a disruptive force in a saturated customer experience market. The company is now the valued customer experience platform provider for close to 1,000 of the most recognizable brands in the automotive, healthcare, property management and financial services industries, and remains committed to innovating, disrupting and leading the industry for years to come.

“Businesses interested in transformative experience management know that traditional CX tools are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of the market,” said Rebecca Biestman, chief marketing officer at Reputation. “Our new brand showcases the value we bring to our customers, allowing them to turn every interaction into positive action by turning their feedback into the fuel to help their business grow.”

