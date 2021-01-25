2021 HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo Applications Open

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities is accepting applications for the third cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo through March 12, 2021. The Leadership program prepares senior higher education administrators for top leadership roles at Hispanic-Serving Institutions, emerging HSIs and other institutions of higher learning.



“The HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo is committed to increasing the number of diverse candidates to serve as the next generation of leaders at colleges and universities across the nation,” said Antonio R. Flores, president and CEO of HACU. “We are very pleased that several of our inaugural fellows are already serving as presidents and in other leadership positions since the inception of the program. We are fortunate to have a faculty that is deeply committed to ensuring these fellows are prepared to serve in leadership roles.”

The one-year fellowship program includes an orientation, webinars and three seminars. Orientation will be held on October 20, 2021. The first seminar will be held in Aurora, Colorado in October 2021, in conjunction with HACU’s Annual Conference. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2022, at HACU’s Capitol Forum. The third seminar will be an international seminar to be held in the spring or summer of 2022.

HACU fellows work at colleges and universities nationwide. The Leadership Academy faculty includes a select cadre of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators. The team of experts with over 100 years of combined experience, has served in many sectors of higher education including private/public universities, community colleges and faith-based institutions.

Fellows will be chosen for the 2021 cohort through a competitive application process. Information on the program, application process and frequently asked questions are available on the program website. Applications and nominations can be made at https://www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy. A PDF of the program brochure can also be downloaded on the website. The selected participants will be announced on April 23, 2021.

About HACU

HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The Association’s headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Sacramento, California and Washington, D.C. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). More information is available at www.hacu.net

