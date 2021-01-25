UPDATED: MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL MEETINGS, MONDAY, JANUARY 25 AND TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

January 25, 2021

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL MEETINGS, MONDAY, JANUARY 25 AND TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

Please Note Updated Start Time of 11 a.m. for Today’s Meeting; Agenda Items Include a Discussion on First Quarter Performance Metrics and Disrupted Instruction

BALTIMORE, MD (January 25, 2021) – On Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26, 2020, the Maryland State Board of Education (Board) will meet virtually.

On both days, Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real-time via live stream. Live streams, agendas, and meeting materials can be accessed online.

The Monday, January 25, 2021, meeting will begin at 11 a.m., and materials are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-01-25.aspx

The Tuesday, January 26, 2021 meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and materials are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-01-26.aspx

Over the two days, the Board will discuss a number of agenda items organized around the State Board’s SY 2020-2021 Priorities including: MSDE’s Dashboard and First Quarter Performance Metrics, Disrupted Instruction: A Path Forward, and end of the year course assessments for high school.

Additionally, at the meeting on Tuesday, January 26, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment using the Cisco application WebEx to speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, January 25 by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Registration opens one week prior to the Board meeting date. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

More details regarding the procedure for public comment are available online: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf.

January 2021 Board Meeting Release Update