A nature photography–themed website by expert photographer Evan Dombroski exceeded online ranking expectations in 2020 and will therefore be fully revamped in 2021. The new version of the popular site, Version 2.0, will be launched on February 1.

The website is available at http://www.evandombroskiphoto.com/. Evan Dombroski said the website achieved multiple first-page rankings on search engines last year, with several keywords driving traffic to the website’s pages. In fact, the website actually generated at least double the traffic originally anticipated. In light of this, Dombroski has chosen to upgrade the site to make it even more intuitive for its fans.

The website offers a wide variety of tips for excelling in nature photography. For instance, readers can learn which photography equipment is best to invest. As an example, through the website, readers can learn about the benefits associated with the Nikon D5500—including the fact that the camera is lightweight and thus perfect for a long nature trip.

Another excellent camera option is the Canon 90D, according to Dombroski. This digital single-lens reflex camera, or DSLR camera, is designed to produce high-level images in various weather conditions. Some other camera options include the Canon Rebel T7i as well as the Pentax K-1 Mark II.

The website additionally provides a glimpse at the benefits of photographing nature. For instance, according to Evan Dombroski, nature photography can help to increase the photographer’s appreciation of nature, as well as his or her awareness of the need to protect it. Dombroski emphasized that this is especially critical given the climate change and natural disasters happening around the world today. It is also important due to the fact that human activities are negatively impacting today’s complex ecosystems, which house various species.

All in all, Dombroski’s goal with his upgraded site is to continue to encourage people to embrace nature photography, as well as to elevate their skills in this impactful field.