Kirkus Reviews Calls Ashley Addison's Debut Novel 'Spirited' and 'Captivating' with 'Superb Female Characters.'

Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem - Book Cover

High Praise AGAIN For REAL ESTATE, MURDER, AND MAYHEM.

HANSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Addison’s debut novel Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem has received more accolades this time by the highly acclaimed Kirkus Reviews. Calling the novel breezy and high-spirited with dark humor and undisputed perils, the reviewer also praises Ms. Addison for her brisk conversational prose and superb and winsome female characters. Founded in 1933 Kirkus Reviews is considered one of the most trusted voices in book discovery.

In a telephone interview from her home in the Pacific Northwest, Ms. Addison said she is delighted with this most recent review and shared she is putting the final touches on Book Two of the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series. The author divulged, her second novel in this series will be titled, Real Estate, Dating, and Death, and is expected to be published mid-year.

Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem can be purchased in paperback or kindle edition at Amazon US and Amazon UK. Read the full Kirkus review here: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/ashley-addison/real-estate-murder-and-mayhem/

Ms. Addison is currently considering agency representation; all literary agent enquiries should be directed to her c/o Kate Kenworthy, contact details above.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author Ashley Addison is a writer in the prime of her life. Originally from New York, she chose to make her home in the Pacific Northwest two decades ago; she has never regretted that decision. An accomplished real estate professional, home decorator, water colorist, and closet baker, Ms. Addison presents the first book in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery series. Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem is co-authored with Sassy, her rescue terrier mix dog, who believes she is descended from royalty and prefers to be addressed as Princess Sassy.