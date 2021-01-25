Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kansas Distribution Alliance Announces "Founding Five" Member Companies

These distribution industry leaders play a vital role in the Distribution Alliance mission to strengthen the industry labor base, provide good jobs for Kansans, and grow the Kansas economy.

/EIN News/ -- PRATT, Kan., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce its "Founding Five" member companies. Launched in 2020, the Distribution Alliance is a network of business leaders dedicated to a thriving distribution industry that boosts local economies and provides good jobs and career growth opportunities for Kansans. These members are recognized as leaders in upholding and advancing professional standards for the distribution industry.

The five founding members of the Kansas Distribution Alliance are:

These industry leaders are essential to the support of the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, an initiative to increase the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers. Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers through programs advancing professional distribution.

The Distribution Alliance has partnered with Pratt Community College on its Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program—the first distribution degree of its kind in Kansas. Prospective students and those wanting to further their careers gain hands-on experience and transferable skills needed for success in the distribution industry.

"The Keep Kansas Running Campaign helps students become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers," said Jenny Egging, the Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "The support of these five companies is integral to the success of our students and we could not be more thankful for their involvement."

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance and MDSM program should visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

Jenny Egging
Kansas Distribution Alliance
(316) 259-4081
jennye@prattcc.edu

