Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,421,147), deaths (84,694), and recoveries (2,881,677) by region:
Central (85,696 cases; 1,590 deaths; 72,833 recoveries): Burundi (1,438; 2; 773), Cameroon (29,617; 462; 28,045), CAR (4,980; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,137; 115; 2,240), Congo (7,794; 117; 5,860), DRC (21,869; 661; 14,905), Equatorial Guinea (5,401; 86; 5,197), Gabon (10,278; 67; 9,909), Sao Tome & Principe (1,182; 17; 996)
Eastern (351,341; 6,638; 286,734): Comoros (2,260; 70; 1,315), Djibouti (5,918; 61; 5,837), Eritrea (1,940; 6; 1,304), Ethiopia (133,298; 2,063; 118,730), Kenya (99,983; 1,744; 82,969), Madagascar (18,301; 273; 17,609), Mauritius (556; 10; 518), Rwanda (12,647; 172; 8,319), Seychelles (972; 3; 681), Somalia (4,754; 130; 3,666), South Sudan (3,788; 64; 3,542), Sudan (27,371; 1,704; 28,205), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,044; 317; 13,861)
Northern (1,057,576; 28,230; 888,338): Algeria (105,266; 2,861; 71,818), Egypt (161,143; 8,902; 126,176), Libya (113,688; 1,763; 92,250), Mauritania (16,357; 416; 14,509), Morocco (465, 769; 8,128; 441,693), Tunisia (195,314; 6,154; 141,862), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (39; 6; 30)
Southern (1,624,682; 44,416; 1,375,801): Angola (19,367; 457; 17,249), Botswana (19,654; 105; 15,911), Eswatini (14,330; 458; 9,102), Lesotho (7,656; 123; 2,168), Malawi (18,439; 6,520), Mozambique (31,628; 297; 20,002), Namibia (32,425; 319; 30,020), South Africa (1,404,839; 40,574; 1,217,492), Zambia (45,337; 639, 35,960), Zimbabwe (31,007; 974; 21,377)
Western (301,852; 3,820; 257,971): Benin (3,643; 48; 3,317), Burkina Faso (9,967; 109; 7,988), Cabo Verde (13,414; 124; 12,646), Cöte d'Ivoire (26,612; 145; 24,595), Gambia (3,972; 128; 3,703), Ghana (60,115; 361; 56,955), Guinea (14,319; 81; 13,694), Guinea-Bissau (2,525; 45; 2,405), Liberia (1,914; 84; 1,714), Mali (7,965; 323; 5,705), Niger (4,321; 151; 3,436), Nigeria (120,602; 1,495; 95,174), Senegal (24,727; 575; 20,476), Sierra Leone (3,120; 77; 2,187), Togo (4,636; 74; 3,976)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).