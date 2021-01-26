ISWG Slashes Prices of Its Designer Art Series Collection; Helps Perth Kitchen Renovators Save Money

An industry leader in home renovations and owner-builder projects is lending a helping hand in order for renovators to save money.

BUNBURY, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Infrastructure South West Group announced today that its online store is helping Perth kitchen renovators save money. Additionally, the company has added a designer collection of premium toilet suite to its online with 20% off for limited time.

Available to all Perth home renovators and owner-builders, this service has been created by Keith Palmer of Infrastructure South West, based in Perth and Bunbury.

"We have a factory direct buying policy so that we can pass on these savings to you," said Palmer, founder, and spokesperson for Infrastructure South West.

The company is committed to offering more savings to its customers and has added its Designer "Art Series" Collection to its online shop.

“We have launched our designer "art series" collection, where we will add one premium product and will offer a month-only super special discount to our customers,” revealed Palmer.

Palmer went on to highlight that the company has kicked off 2021 by offering its premium toilet suite with a 20% discount. The discount is available in January only and the company encourages everyone to avail the discount before it expires.

Palmer added that many of the products his company sells are identical or a higher spec than brand names you will see in the shops at perhaps five times the price.

“That's because our suppliers make them and affix the brand name,” Palmer said, before adding, “Usually we opt for the highest spec model made in the factory so you receive a better product at a cheaper price.”

Palmer noted that he has spent the bulk of his life working hands-on in home construction, materials supply, and engineering design roles. During this time, Palmer lamented the prices charged for home building products and decided to do something about it.

The new home renovator and owner-builder website, according to Palmer, lists only quality products and makes these available with no middle-man - that's direct from the factory floor - and at highly affordable prices.

"At the same time we understand that choosing design professionals such as an architect, engineer or design drafter, can be a daunting experience, so we've introduced a one-hour session with professionals, we know and trust," Palmer said, before adding, "We hope to take the guesswork and the disappointment out of selecting home design professionals, and we fully guarantee you will get value for money or simply ask for your money back."

For more information, please visit https://iswg.com.au/pages/about-us.

###

About Infrastructure South West

Infrastructure South West is wholly WA owned and always accessible, plus all of the products you'll find here, we've sourced and tested for our own projects - nothing and nobody will be listed here unless we have personally used and approved the product or service. The Perth renovator and owner builder online store was born of a desire to source only quality home building products and make these available at super competitive prices.

Contact Details:

7 The Strand

Bunbury, WA 6230

Australia