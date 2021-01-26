CHILDREN ONLINE MORE BECAUSE OF COVID? DIGITAL SUPERVISION REQUIRED

About

Charlene has overcome many obstacles in her life, which is shared in her compelling presentations. She believes in turning negatives into positives for the benefit of herself and others. In addition to creating a federal Canadian charity and a speaking team, she has researched, written a progressive Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection, published two books, is considered an expert in her subject, travels globally to share her expertise, and leads audiences toward digital child and family protection. She is a qualified secondary school educator, Computer Specialist and Network Administrator in Education, an author, a playwright, and a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. She has been keynote speaker for several conferences including Crime Stoppers, schools, teacher conferences, corporate conferences, international conferences and others; been featured on radio and television shows, presented in Canada (including Parliament Hill), the United States, Iceland, Europe, and India. Charlene is featured as a presenter for the National Centre On Sexual Exploitation international virtual summit on sexual exploitation, located in Washington, DC. Her first book, "Digital Sexual Victims: True Cases", was nominated for an international award by the Delta Kappa Gamma society of educators. Her second book, “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?” was published in November 2019. Awards: The Bishop Townshend Award of Teaching Excellence; The International Women of Excellence Award, 2018. Charlene is Founder and Chair of the Canadian Federal charity Internet Sense First, Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team), member of and presenter for, the Canada Peace Research Association.

http://www.cdoak-gebauer.com