CHILDREN ONLINE MORE BECAUSE OF COVID? DIGITAL SUPERVISION REQUIRED
Charlene Doak-Gebauer and newest release "The Internet: Are Children In Charge?" - Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection.
Adults need to learn more about Digital Supervision for online child protection
We cannot continue to parent using only traditional methods. This is the digital age and we have to catch up to digital device use.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children are online more throughout the world because of COVID, isolation, and online learning. Feelings of loneliness, isolation, and worry about the pandemic can be overwhelming for them. Adults can be worried as well. What to do to ensure our children are safe online, have fewer worrisome thoughts, and guidance from adults at this time?
— Charlene Doak-Gebauer
Charlene Doak-Gebauer advises all adults to embrace her user-friendly Theory of Digital Supervision for the online protection of all children. She explains, "Digital Supervision is divided into three parts - awareness - the reality of online activities involving children; method - user friendly methods to supervise children as they use digital devices (computer, laptop, iPad, gaming system, cellphone); and hope - we can do this, and we must".
Children can be addicted to digital devices, but also pornography. So many people are concerned their children are addicted to gaming, but addictions to pornography are happening and so few realize it. With the freedom of information online, this is becoming a great concern. Doak-Gebauer explains, too often, parents are busy with their work and other commitments, they are using a screen as a babysitter. "We cannot continue to parent using only traditional methods. This is the digital age and we have to catch up to digital device use."
How many times have we heard "my kids know more than I do."? This statement is a good indicator that children are in charge of the Internet in their homes. Doak-Gebauer says Digital Supervision must be applied to ensure parents and allied professionals are in charge of the Internet. "I have presented my Theory to different countries. In every country audiences have said it is a problem. We are so pleased you are doing this. Will you please come back to speak again?".
Charlene gives presentations virtually at this time on her own. She is also Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team) and arranges full conferences using her team of experts as well. At the end of a full conference, attendees are eligible for a Certificate of Completion for Digital Supervision Training. This Certificate provides parents and professionals validation for pursuing online protection of children in an event a person might be subjected to an investigation related to negligence for online child protection. "We have had police officers, Crime Stoppers, Victim Services and other professionals attend our conferences, some twice, in order to obtain our Certificate of Completion."
She also encourages everyone to read her book for a comprehensive definition of her Theory of Digital Supervision. A portion of the proceeds goes toward therapy for children who have been targeted by online predation. She says predators have always been thought of as unknowns. This is not the case with the Internet involved. Family members must be viewed as possible predators, however, the growing group, and the most foreboding, is the peer-to-peer victimizer group. "Our children are being victimized by peers. Without Digital Supervision, how are parents going to know if their child is a bully, victim, depressed, or worse yet, planning suicide?". Children communicate their feelings online and are bringing each other up. Pornography is their sex education. We wonder why this generation of children and young adults are objectifying humanity so much? Doak-Gebauer warns things will get worse as children age.
"Too much ownership is being given to children for their decisions online. Adults have difficulty deciding if communications are valid. Imagine a young, seven, eight, nine, seventeen year old trying to determine what to do online? They do not have the life experiences nor maturity to make such decisions."
Charlene's newest release, "The Internet: Are Children In Charge?" is available on Amazon, Chapters, Indigo, Barnes and Noble. She encourages everyone to come to the realization the importance of supervising children online, particularly during isolation and online learning. "Our children need us more now than they have in the history of the world. It is important to come to this realization."
