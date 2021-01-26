Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,758 in the last 365 days.

Gloria James-Civetta & Co Sponsor the Upcoming 8th Family Law & Children's Rights Conference

gloria james

Ms. Gloria James

The 8th Family Law & Children’s Rights Conference, to be held in Singapore from 11-14 July 2021

It is my duty is to help and guide clients to understand the bigger picture by dispensing sound legal advice based on law, extensive years of experience, and previous precedents.”
— Ms. Gloria James
SINGAPORE, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria James-Civetta & Co are proud to announce their sponsorship of the 8th Family Law & Children's Rights Conference, to be held in Singapore from 11-14 July 2021.
 
As a continuing sponsor of the event, we are proud to announce that our founding lawyer Ms. Gloria James will be presenting at this year's Conference. 
 
The Conference is an international event that brings judges, family lawyers, professionals, and organizations together to enhance, promote, and protect vulnerable children's human rights.

The Conference aims to develop outcomes that directly benefit the vulnerable and disadvantaged.
 
Participants are encouraged to identify existing family law challenges, formulate resolutions, and support those endeavoring to change laws relating to family law and human rights for children globally.
 
The Conference will examine a range of topics, including new approaches to;

- family and child-related issues; 
- the exploitation and protection of vulnerable children; 
- changing family units; 
- international family law; 
- the impact of social media on children;
- adoption, surrogacy issues;
- financial rights, including property & offshore assets;
- international, social, and cultural considerations.
 
  
About Our Family Law Firm
At GJC Law, we are known for our expertise in matrimonial law and divorce representation. Our comprehensive approach enables our divorce lawyers to provide the help you need while facing one of the most challenging times of your life. 
 
If you want to learn more about our divorce lawyers and services we provide or schedule an appointment to meet with our team, contact us.

Gustavo Civetta
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 63370469
consult@gjclaw.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gloria James-Civetta & Co Sponsor the Upcoming 8th Family Law & Children's Rights Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.