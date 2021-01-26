Gloria James-Civetta & Co Sponsor the Upcoming 8th Family Law & Children's Rights Conference
The 8th Family Law & Children’s Rights Conference, to be held in Singapore from 11-14 July 2021
It is my duty is to help and guide clients to understand the bigger picture by dispensing sound legal advice based on law, extensive years of experience, and previous precedents.”SINGAPORE, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria James-Civetta & Co are proud to announce their sponsorship of the 8th Family Law & Children's Rights Conference, to be held in Singapore from 11-14 July 2021.
— Ms. Gloria James
As a continuing sponsor of the event, we are proud to announce that our founding lawyer Ms. Gloria James will be presenting at this year's Conference.
The Conference is an international event that brings judges, family lawyers, professionals, and organizations together to enhance, promote, and protect vulnerable children's human rights.
The Conference aims to develop outcomes that directly benefit the vulnerable and disadvantaged.
Participants are encouraged to identify existing family law challenges, formulate resolutions, and support those endeavoring to change laws relating to family law and human rights for children globally.
The Conference will examine a range of topics, including new approaches to;
- family and child-related issues;
- the exploitation and protection of vulnerable children;
- changing family units;
- international family law;
- the impact of social media on children;
- adoption, surrogacy issues;
- financial rights, including property & offshore assets;
- international, social, and cultural considerations.
About Our Family Law Firm
At GJC Law, we are known for our expertise in matrimonial law and divorce representation. Our comprehensive approach enables our divorce lawyers to provide the help you need while facing one of the most challenging times of your life.
