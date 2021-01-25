The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry: Finding the Soyuz Escape Capsule By Charley Brindley Released

Book Is The Second In Brindley’s Popular Seventh Cavalry Series

SEYMOUR, MO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry: Book Two: Finding the Soyuz Escape Capsule (ISBN 979-8594178205, 2021) by Charley Brindley has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is the second in Brindley’s extremely popular Seventh Cavalry science fiction/alternative history series. In this book, the Seventh Cavalry is transported in time and space from the battlefields in Afghanistan and must attempt to rescue three astronauts who have come down from the ISS in a Russian Soyuz escape capsule. They are stranded on a mountain above Saravejo, about 800 miles away. Brindley’s science fiction/alternative history books have earned worldwide acclaim and an intense following. The paperback edition of The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry: Book Two: Finding the Soyuz Escape Capsule is available for $9.95 on Amazon. The Kindle version is available for 99 cents.

“I am very excited and also humbled that The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry: Book Two: Finding the Soyuz Escape Capsule has been released,” said Charley Brindley. “The response from readers for the Seventh Cavalry series has been overwhelming. I am glad that I was able to create a series that allows readers to escape from the grim headlines into a vivid an alternate world.”

The first book in the Seventh Cavalry series, The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry is the story of a unit of the Seventh Cavalry is on a mission over Afghanistan when their plane is hit by something. The soldiers bail out of the crippled plane and come down in Southern France. They find that they have been transported two thousand years in the past where Hannibal and the Carthaginians are taking their elephants over the Alps to attack the Romans. The unit is thrown into the battle where they must choose sides quickly or die. They are swept along in a tide of events so powerful that their courage, ingenuity and weapons are tested to the limits of their durability and strength.

Charley Brindley is a retired coder living in the Ozarks of southwest Missouri. He draws on his experiences in the U. S. Air Force and extensive world travels to write adventure novels.

