Kathy Curtis Joins Capital Bank Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. Today, Capital Bank is pleased to announce that Kathy Curtis is joining the Capital Bank Board of Directors.

Curtis oversaw the development of audit and compliance functions for Capital Bank during a period of extraordinary asset growth and increased regulation. In 2020, Curtis retired from the Bank in her role as Chief Risk/Compliance Officer. Curtis will now rejoin Capital Bank as a member of the Capital Bank Board of Directors.

Over her 18 years working with Capital Bank, Curtis was charged with ensuring regulatory compliance and measuring essential operating risks. Her deep expertise in both compliance and risk management, and longstanding relationships with regulators, made her a unique asset to the Bank, as she was both nimble and responsive to an ever-changing banking environment.

“Kathy will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Board. She understands the balance between risk and reward and the importance of a collaborative working relationship with our regulators,” says James F. Whalen, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We look forward to Kathy’s guidance at the Board level as we execute our growth and fintech initiatives.”

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company’s website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402
MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912
WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com

Kathy Curtis Joins Capital Bank Board of Directors

