InterTrade solution of mdf commerce to provide essential digital supply chain services to Indigo, Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer

This new supply chain agreement delivers advanced EDI capabilities that help Indigo accelerate growth and maximize vendor relationships.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces that Indigo Books & Music Inc. (Indigo, TSX:IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, has signed a service agreement with InterTrade, the supply chain solution of mdf commerce for EDI fulfilment services. With this new partnership, Indigo underscores InterTrade’s reliable advanced supply chain technology and superior customer service.



Through this agreement, mdf commerce provides cloud-based electronic fulfillment (EDI) services and vendor enablement support to Indigo. This helps to support Indigo’s growth objectives and improve operating efficiencies with vendors. This partnership also includes extensive additional support to further help Indigo implement industry best practices and optimize vendor supply chain processes.

“We want to offer world-class EDI solutions to our trading partners,” said Jonathan Rosemberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Operations & Program Enablement at Indigo. “InterTrade provides our vendor community with a user friendly, web-based EDI solution, eliminating the burden of traditional EDI systems, all while offering expertise, customer knowledge and service excellence. This new partnership will expedite the vendor and product onboarding processes, which in turn will support the best-in-class customer experience we are known for."

“When a well-respected client like Indigo chooses to work with us, it’s really the best reward for our team’s efforts,” said Andreanne Simon, President, Supply Chain at mdf commerce. “We are honored to serve Indigo and its partners and look forward to helping them achieve new business goals in the coming years.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world’s first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca

