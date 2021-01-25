Psychic Medium Prophet Urges People to Wake Up and Warns Them of End-Time Prophecies in New Book

Author Leslie Weems publishes ‘Wake Up! The End Is Coming!’ to help readers prepare for the end-time and provide them with the choice to follow God or leave things up to chance

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 marked a challenging year for many and aligned with the predictions that author Leslie Weems has made in years prior. In her cautionary book, “Wake Up! the End Is Coming!: Conversations with God – ‘Final Warning’ End-Time Prophecies,” Weems aims to raise readers’ awareness about her visions in order to alert readers of end-time prophecies that are coming to fruition and to urge them to wake up before it is too late. Within this book, Weems shares these messages from God, Jesus and archangels to provide readers with wisdom about surviving the unbearable end-times—which she has been told that only a small percentage of the world’s population will survive.

A woman with many spiritual gifts, such as discernment, knowing, seeing, hearing, and automatic writing, Weems only chooses to work in the white light and uses her empathic psychic medium gifts to help others heal so they can move in a new positive direction. She has received detailed messages of what will happen in the future that have come to fruition such as COVID-19 and its second wave, the Libya explosion, earthquakes in California and the recent gathering of Donald Trump supporters at the Capitol. Weems sees all of these unfortunate events as messages from God and, by sharing these tragic predictions, she hopes to encourage readers to venture into their own spiritual awakening. The author hopes to inspire the readers to foster a relationship with God and Jesus Christ, so they can be saved during these end-times.

“With these warnings, it is not just a call to simply attend church and check that off your list, but it is about truly connecting with your soul and finding a deeper relationship with God,” said Weems. “Ultimately, it is up to them to make the choice to follow God through the Rapture or leave their fate up to chance.”

As a spiritual life coach, Weems wrote “Wake Up! the End Is Coming!” to encourage readers to embark on their own spiritual path and find God as the world transitions during this end-time. She hopes to help readers understand that they have the choice: to stay in their bubble or decide that now is the optimal time to wake up.

About the author

Leslie Weems is a retired leader and corporate analyst who worked for Fortune 100-500 businesses. Weems has been awakened with the realism she has the gift to talk to God and other Holy Spirits. Her gifts include discernment, claircognizance (sense of knowing), clairvoyance, clairsentience and clairaudience. She can see events in the form of visions and words from the past, present and future. Weems aspires to help others who may be going through similar experiences. Her residency is in Dallas, Texas, but she is currently living abroad while she writes her next book. To connect with Weems about her book, “Wake Up! the End Is Coming!,” please visit her author website: https://www.readwakeup.com/.

