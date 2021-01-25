Accredited Counselor Sheds Lights on the Realities of Child Sexual Abuse in New Novel

Author Graeme Cann presents a raw narrative that opens a pathway to healing in ‘The Guilt Busters’

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Australia, it is estimated that one in three girls and one in five boys have experienced sexual abuse in their childhood or teenage years. Australian author, pastor and counselor, Graeme Cann, has published his second book, “The Guilt Busters,” hoping to bring awareness to the sobering truths of institutional sexual abuse. Although the characters in the novel are fictional, readers will get a glimpse into the factual heart-wrenching experiences and struggles many victims of child sexual abuse endure.

Set in Melbourne, Australia, “The Guilt Busters” explores the actualities around children who have been and still are sexually abused while in institutions tasked with the responsibility of their care. Throughout the book, readers will learn the stories of characters who are survivors of institutional child sexual abuse. The book delves deep into the stories of many victims through counseling sessions to a survivor confronting their abuser. Readers will learn about the wisdom of a godly old priest whose enormous love for God and people allow him to be the light for victims as they seek healing. The author emphasizes that forgiveness by God and forgiveness offered to oneself and others is the most powerful force of healing and that the most destructive force in the lives of sexual abuse survivors is projected guilt and shame.

The author himself is a survivor of institutional child sexual abuse and writing this book has been a part of his journey in healing as well. Cann has been an accredited counselor for over 50 years and has worked with over 1,000 people who have been victims of sexual abuse.

“I wanted to share the consequences the victims of abuse face along with their families and the pathways to healing,” said Cann. “Sexual abuse is terrifying to revisit so many victims do not talk about it or do anything about it. This lies at the root of so many other issues such as mental illness, youth suicide and eating disorders. These dark shadows are not talked about and it is my hope to explore and bring this reality out in the open.”

Cann hopes that this book will bring awareness to the global problem of institutional sexual abuse and will help those who support and counsel survivors, equipping them to provide helpful counseling. Ultimately, “The Guilt Busters” provides hope and support to victims of child sexual abuse by knowing that they are not alone and can overcome their trauma.

“The Guilt Busters”

By Graeme Cann

ISBN: 9781664211186 (softcover); 9781664211193 (hardcover); 9781664211179 (electronic)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Graeme Cann is a pastor and counselor who for nearly 60 years has ministered to many people who have been deeply wounded as a result of childhood sexual abuse. His own experience as a child and his desire to see broken people made whole again lead Cann to write this book. Cann lives in Melbourne, Australia, with his wife, Julia. They have four children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. To learn more about Graeme Cann, please visit www.graemecann.com or follow his Facebook page.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE- Phoenix 480-306-6597 mbowman@lavidge.com