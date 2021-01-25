Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Winchester Holding Group OTCPK: WCHS to Acquire Revenue-Producing Company

Growth-by-acquisition strategy focuses on company with sales of more than 7 million for 2021.

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS (“the Group”) today announced to acquire profitable company named Trinity Automotive Industrial Limited (“the Trinity”) with USD$20Million in annual revenue.

On 15th January 2021, the Company signed the contract to complete the merger and reorganization. According to the agreement, 100% shares of the Trinity shall be exchange for common stock of the Group. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to the Group generated approximately 7 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in next fiscal year ending December 2021.

About Acquired the Trinity

The Trinity is incorporated in Hong Kong since 2006 May 23rd. The Trinity is focused in high profile motor vehicles trading business in Hong Kong and Macau. The Trinity recently signed the re-seller agreement with related company. In which the related company is holding the Import and Distributed Agreement from FCA Italy S.p.A..

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward- Looking statements that involved known/unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward- looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

For more information please contact:
Mr. KH Chan
Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com
+852-69927100


