XpresSpa Group to Open Additional XpresCheck Testing Facilities at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. and HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will be opening two new XpresCheck testing facilities in United Airlines airport terminals. In the coming weeks, XpresCheck will open its first facility in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and a second facility in Newark Liberty International Airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, “We are pleased to leverage our existing relationship with United Airlines to bring new XpresCheck testing facilities to Newark and Houston. Partnering with United helps bring the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing to passengers, whether they are traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry or they are seeking to test out of their home state-mandated quarantine. Our ability to provide trusted test results within an airport setting is providing people with an added layer of security and comfort as their demand for travel increases.”

XpresCheck will begin building a pop-up facility in George Bush Intercontinental Airport within United Terminal E, post-security, this week. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. The Company expects this facility to open in early March.

XpresCheck has started building a pop-up facility in Newark Liberty International Airport within United’s Terminal C baggage claim area, pre-security. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. The Company expects this facility to open in mid-February.

“United is committed to offering our customers convenient testing options to help them manage their travel and assist with meeting their destination’s entry requirements,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer at United. “Working with XpresCheck allows us to further expand customer COVID-19 testing offerings as we lead the way in providing greater accessibility to tests to more customers at more of our hub airports.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at seven locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

About United Airlines

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

