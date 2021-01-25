Golden State Welcomes Kristy Motta and Kari Raglione-Tissot of Consolidated Financial Management in Beaverton, Oregon

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”), an investment advisor registered with the SEC, is excited to begin the new year with the announcement of another new partnership with Kristy Motta and Kari Raglione-Tissot of Consolidated Financial Management located in Beaverton, OR. Their firm marks the first DBA of Golden State to be in the state Oregon. Golden State’s current community of advisors is one quarter female, and they manage nearly half of Golden State’s $2 Billion AUM.



The female duo team prides themselves on taking a comprehensive approach to working with corporate executives. Kristy and Kari go beyond the design of individual investment plans and include personal knowledge of compensation plans and employment benefits in their efforts to serve and care for their clients.

Kristy Motta, CFP® earned her B.A. in business and marketing at Loyola Marymount University. She has been working in financial services since 1993 with a focus on her client’s big picture, spotting potential holes and offering useful strategies through investment portfolio design. She is an investment advisor representative in California, Texas and Oregon and has her Oregon state life, health and disability insurance license and her variable annuity license.

Kari Raglione-Tissot, CFP® graduated magna cum laude from University of Portland in 2002 with a degree in finance. While pursuing her business degree is when she decided she wanted to become a financial planner. She oversees the detailed analysis needed for comprehensive financial plans and investment guidance. She is an investment advisor representative in California, Texas and Oregon. Learn more at www.cfmplanners.com.

“As Golden State grows and expands its footprint across the nation, adding a firm like Consolidated Financial Management and experienced advisors like Kristy and Kari, broadens the depth and breadth in the community of financial professions we create,” said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are Investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer2, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs3, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. To learn more visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1 As of November 2020.

2 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

3 As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of Golden State Wealth Management are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Golden State, Consolidated Financial Management and LPL are separate entities.

