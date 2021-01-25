David J. Kovacs, Formerly of Citigroup, Joins Global Warming Solutions Inc. Advisory Committee

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is pleased to announce that David J. Kovacs has joined it’s Advisory Committee. Mr. Kovacs will advise the management on acquisition strategy and financing options as well as creation of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Mr. Kovacs specializes in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital and has extensive experience in both mature and emerging markets, having analyzed hundreds of deals and executed both buy and sell-side engagements. Mr. Kovacs served as the Head of Investment Banking, Research, and Private Equity for North America for Fitch Learning (Fitch Ratings). Before that, he held private equity and investment banking roles in key positions with Hinduja Group, Blackstone Group, and Citigroup.

Mr. Kovacs lectures at many of the leading investment banks, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and government agencies, including the Securities & Exchange Commission, New York City Controller’s Office, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, JP Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, RBC, RBS, Lazard, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.

In 2012, Mr. Kovacs was appointed as the lead learning adviser for the Securities & Exchange Commission, assessing and implementing solutions for examiners, accountants, and attorneys working for the agency, an unprecedented appointment for a private sector individual. Mr. Kovacs completed his Bachelor of Science in Economics & Finance from The College of Staten Island, City University of New York, where he completed his four-year academic requirements at 18 years of age. He also attended Columbia University for undergraduate studies.

Mr. Kovacs is currently Founder & CEO of Emmersive Entertainment, Managing Director of Audioeye, Head of Public Policy at Humanigen, Chief Technology Advisor to Borough, President of Brooklyn, New York, Eric Adams. “This is yet another milestone for Global Warming Solutions, Inc. as we continue to build out our executive management team with highly qualified, outstanding leadership. David particularly complements our core team in that he has achieved much in a short period of time,” said Vladimir Vasilenko, GWSO Chairman and CEO. “David brings a wealth of experience and extensive connections to the Company in a time when capital is key to the continued execution of our strategy which includes our recently announced SPAC.”

"I am very pleased to have been asked to chair the Board of Advisors for Global Warming Solutions and I will develop and support its strategic initiatives and leadership in the marketplace," said Mr. Kovacs.

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions, Inc. seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate control.

