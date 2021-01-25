Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BOS to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

For more information, please visit our websites:

Corporate - www.boscom.com | Robotics– www.imdecol.com

RFID – www.dimex.co.il | Supply Chain – www.odem.co.il

Contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com 


