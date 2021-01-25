BrightInsight Names Technology and Healthcare Leaders to Advisory Council

Thought Leaders Will Advise BrightInsight as Demand Grows for its Regulated Digital Health SaaS Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global regulated digital health platform for biopharma and medtech, today announced a new Advisory Council of nine healthcare and technology luminaries who have been closely working with the BrightInsight Leadership Team to advance the company’s vision to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.

BrightInsight has been on an explosive growth trajectory since the company’s inception in 2018—tripling its team; securing $65M in funding; expanding the company footprint in the UK and Europe; winning a host of industry awards; and building an impressive roster of clients including many of the world’s leading biopharma companies.

The BrightInsight Advisory Council brings together some of the world’s foremost healthcare and technology thought leaders who will provide strategic and operational counsel to support and accelerate the company’s continued growth in order to meet the increased demand for its regulated platform.

“BrightInsight has built the industry’s leading regulated digital health platform for biopharma and medtech, partnering with many of the world’s largest biopharma and medtech companies. We are now in a strong position to scale the BrightInsight Platform and our company in key areas including global operations, customer success and commercialization,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “As we embark on the next phase of growth, having access to this group of accomplished and successful executives will help BrightInsight excel across all aspects of our business.”

The BrightInsight Advisory Council members include:

“Through its robust SaaS platform designed to meet the regulatory, quality, privacy and security requirements of the life sciences industry, BrightInsight is accelerating the digitization of healthcare and paving the way for its biopharma and medtech customers to focus on therapy innovation rather than underlying infrastructure,” said Dan Goldsmith, CEO, Tendo; Former CEO of Instructure, CSO of Veeva, and BrightInsight Advisor. “I am excited to leverage my experience at Veeva, and helping companies from start up to scale, to support BrightInsight’s journey through rapid growth and success.”

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT, INC.

BrightInsight provides the leading global regulated digital health platform for biopharma and medtech. Every line of code of the BrightInsight™ Platform is built under a Quality Management System to support and optimize regulated drugs, devices and software through integrated data and actionable insights. The Platform can enable BrightInsight customers to drive increased patient adherence and engagement across therapeutic areas, with active projects in diabetes, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, obesity, hematology, immunology, neurology and more. The BrightInsight Platform uses software and services to capture, transmit and analyze data from CE-marked and FDA-regulated medical devices, combination products, apps and Software as a Medical Device, in compliance with global security, privacy, quality, and regulatory requirements. Deployed as a managed service, the platform accelerates time to market for biopharma and medtech companies, reduces the cost of implementation and maintenance versus a custom solution, and scales across products and global markets. For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website, our blog, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other company and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media & Press

Jamie Burgess

1.831.915.0295

jamie.burgess@brightinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617-510-4373

Shik.Helen10@gmail.com