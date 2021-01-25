Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 18, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until February 25, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 6659886.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                               
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


Primary Logo

