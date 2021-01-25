LiveView Technologies Announces Former MLB All-Star Dale Murphy as Executive Vice President, Sports

LiveView’s tremendous growth in 2020 prompts hiring for key roles in sales, marketing, and engineering

OREM, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, today announced that former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and two-time MVP Dale Murphy has joined LiveView as executive vice president of sports. In his new role, Murphy will work directly with sporting and events venues to identify ways LiveView's cloud-based platform can improve overall venue security.



The announcement comes after a period of tremendous growth at the company where the number of employees more than doubled from 105 in 2019 to nearly 220 in 2020. Murphy is among the more than 100 new team members who joined LiveView in the last year, filling key roles in marketing, sales, and software and hardware engineering.

"Dale is one of the greatest and most respected baseball players of our generation. We’re honored to welcome him to our team and excited to benefit from the expertise he brings to this position,” said David Studdert, chief business development officer at LiveView. “His rich knowledge and experience in the sporting industry will be invaluable as we work to expand our surveillance and security solutions within the sports and entertainment market.”

From 1976 to 1993, Murphy became a prominent figure in major league baseball, playing as an outfielder, first baseman, and catcher for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Colorado Rockies. Murphy is a decorated MLB veteran with seven All-Star Game appearances, two National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, five Gold Gloves, and four SIlver Slugger awards, earning him membership in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, and World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame.

As LiveView’s executive vice president of sports, Murphy will be responsible for working with event management, operations, and security personnel at sporting and entertainment venues nationwide to evaluate their security and surveillance needs and identify solutions through LiveView’s cloud-based platform. LiveView is currently being used by arenas and venues like Churchill Downs and Leadville 100 to monitor tracks, public and private parking lots, and other nearby entertainment venues to ensure the safety of competitors, fans, patrons, and facilities both during and after events.

"I’m excited for this new opportunity to join the LiveView team as we work to expand our services in the sporting and events industry," said Murphy. “I’m impressed with the technology and insights offered through this platform and can see how applicable and needed it is in venues of all sizes and event types. As sports and entertainment continues to grow and adopt new technologies, LiveView will be an important tool in helping to promote safety and security.”

