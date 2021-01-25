Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Partners with Care Convene

Partnership with Michigan-based virtual health platform advances goal of improving telehealth

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (VPBC), an industry leader in providing HIT and HIE consulting, development, implementation and operations services in states across the nation, today announced that it has increased its partnership with Care Convene, a Michigan-based virtual health platform.

Founded in 2014, Care Convene is a telehealth platform that allows for greater patient access to quality care via a secure platform. Care Convene extends the reach of the care team beyond the traditional brick and mortar practice, increases patient retention and helps providers work more efficiently, increase revenues and improves patient satisfaction in a virtual environment. Unlike traditional telehealth solutions, Care Convene focuses on longitudinal care rather than episodic care.

“The on-going COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for the adoption of telehealth in America,” said Tim Pletcher, CEO of Velatura. “Now, more than ever, it is important that people have access to providers—and that providers can better coordinate the care of their patients in the safest, more secure way possible. We are committed to advancing telehealth in Michigan and across the country and believe this integrated platform will allow both patients and providers to experience a new dimension of care.”

Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) and Care Convene first joined forces in 2019 when Care Convene partnered with MiHIN to drive the virtual delivery of patient centered, provider-delivered care and health information exchange in a coordinated and triaged way to further serve the citizens of Michigan with patient-centered care. The integrated services included: Active Care Relationship Service® (ACRS®), Common Key Service, Admission, Discharge and Transfer (ADT) Notifications, Consumer Access, and Medical Reconciliation/Exchange Consolidated-Clinical Document Archive (CCDA).

“The deep integration with our existing HIE services and event notification capabilities combined with Care Convene’s mobile platforms and consumer access is a natural alignment to support our providers need to comply with 21stCentury Cures Act requirements,” said Pletcher. “Not only do our hospitals and physicians now get ADT alerts via mobile footprint, patients and providers can simultaneously engage in new levels of virtual care and telehealth.”

VPBC is a majority owned subsidiary of Michigan Health Information Network. The companies have not released details of their increased relationship, however, VPBC will become a part owner and will be represented on the Care Convene board.

“By becoming part owner of Care Convene, we have made significant strides toward our goal of advancing integrated virtual care nationally,” said Ken Van Der Wende, Executive Vice President of Velatura. “Together, Velatura and Care Convene are committed to finding ways to improve health outcomes through greater patient literacy and frictionless access to care and advance the safe and secure statewide exchange of health care data.”

VPBC and Care Convene finalized their agreement in late 2020.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Velatura to advance telehealth in Michigan and throughout the rest of the United States,” said Todd Bailey, Founder and Chief Information Officer, Care Convene. “We look forward to driving improvements in healthcare delivery and making virtual healthcare as seamless as possible for all parties involved—both during the on-going pandemic and beyond.”

About Velatura Public Benefit Company

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health care value chain.

About Care Convene

Care Convene, is a health technology company that provides a platform for doctors and patients to utilize for virtual medical visits. Care Convene is committed to enabling seamless integration into existing technology and clinical workflows to immediately realize improved patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes with an instant ROI. The platform has many features to promote one’s wellbeing, health literacy, access to care, symptom monitoring, scheduling, and text/video capabilities to connect to your own doctor; at work; home or on the go. Care Convene is a privately held company, that collaborates globally across a wide spectrum of stakeholders, from state governments, health information exchanges, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, employers and pharmacies. For more information, visit careconvene.com.

