Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards comprised of academic leaders with expertise in CNS diseases and the development of novel therapeutics.



“We are pleased to have assembled an accomplished and diverse group of advisors with expertise that spans clinical development in neurology and translational science, as well as CNS disease biology. The advisors’ expertise will be highly valuable for optimizing the development path and therapeutic potential of the company’s pipeline including CY6463, our first-in-class CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator,” said Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclerion.

“I look forward to working closely with our advisors to advance our promising pipeline, starting first with ADv and MELAS and to explore additional indications associated with cognitive impairment,” said Christopher Wright, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cyclerion.

Clinical Advisory Board:

Andrew E. Budson, M.D.: Chief of Cognitive & Behavioral Neurology and Director of the Center for Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, Associate Director and Education Leader of the Boston University Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine, and Lecturer in Neurology at Harvard Medical School

Eric Smith, M.D.: Professor of Neurology and the Katthy Taylor Chair in Vascular Dementia at the University of Calgary, Calgary Stroke Program

M Brandon Westover, M.D., Ph.D.: Physician Investigator in Neurology at Mass General Research Institute, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Associate Neurologist in Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Co-Founder, Beacon Biosignals

David H. Salat, Ph.D.: Director, Brain Aging and Dementia Laboratory, Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor in Radiology at Harvard Medical School; and Director, Neuroimaging Research for Veterans Center, Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System

Scientific Advisory Board:

Mark Currie, Ph.D. (Chair): External Advisor with over 40 years of experience studying nitric oxide, guanylate cyclases and cGMP signaling

Robert C. Malenka, M.D., Ph.D.: Pritzker Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Director of the Nancy Pritzker Laboratory, and Deputy Director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford University

Daniela Salvemini, Ph.D.: Professor of Pharmacology and Physiology and Director of the Henry and Amelia Nasrallah Center for Neuroscience at St. Louis University

Harald H.H.W. Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D., PharmD.: Professor of Pharmacology and Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology and Personalized Medicine at Maastricht University

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion’s lead program is CY6463, a first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion ).

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include the risks listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our 2019 Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2020, and in Cyclerion’s subsequent SEC filings, including the Form 10-Qs filed on May 4, 2020, August 3, 2020 and November 5, 2020. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release, and Cyclerion undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

