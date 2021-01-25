This Week: CURO Webinar to Explore Aligning Total Rewards and DE&I Strategies

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation and pay equity technology WHAT: Will host the live webinar, "How to Align Your Total Rewards and DE&I Strategies," featuring experts from Benefex and Sapient Insights Group. WHEN: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-align-your-total-rewards-and-dei-strategies.

DETAILS:



After a year of learning about employees' complex identities and needs under pandemic conditions, it's time for employers to adapt total reward offerings to address these findings. 2021 will be the year of diversity, equity and inclusion.

During this exclusive webinar, Ruth Thomas, co-founder and senior consultant for CURO, will join Gethin Nadin, director, Employee Wellbeing, Benefex and Pam Jeffords, senior partner, Sapient Insights Group, to explore how organizations can make all employees feel more valued and respected at work. In their discussion, the panel will consider the role that reward strategies play in improving inclusivity and explain how employers can build DE&I into compensation, benefits and recognition programs.

Attendees will learn how to ensure total rewards strategies meet the diverse needs of the different demographics within an organization. To register for this informative session, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-align-your-total-rewards-and-dei-strategies.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders' experience managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies, including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group +1-732-706-0123, ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com