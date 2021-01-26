Tonino Lamborghini presents a new co-branded project with Breo for production and marketing of smart portable massagers
A massage technology and experience based on Italian flair and Chinese ancient medicine for balance, pain relief and positive energy.
Our branded glamorous massager devices have been designed according the Tonino Lamborghini standard and aesthetics to offer cutting-edge pain relief and soothing relaxation.”FUNO DI ARGELATO, BOLOGNA, ITALIA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TONINO LAMBORGHINI, the company founded in 1981 by the heir of the Lamborghini family, joins forces with BREO to offer a new co-branded collection of premium portable massagers with the Italian brand’s flair.
— Ferruccio Lamborghini, VP and Ceo of Tonino Lamborghini SpA
The projects includes four massagers devices – iDream 5S, iNeck 3Pro, Scalp mini pro and iSee M - already previewed at three Chinese Tonino Lamborghini pop-up stores inside Uniwalk shopping mall in Shenzhen, International Financial Center in Changsha and Qibao Vanke Mall in Shanghai. In the next months, six more devices will complete the Tonino Lamborghini x Breo collection that in year 2021 will be on sale in flagships, shop-in-shops, selected premium and pop-up shops for a total of 165 stores in Greater China. Besides, the commercial distribution will include online and Tv sales channels and, in the forthcoming years, other markets like South Korea, Japan and Usa.
“Integrating the traditional Chinese medicine and modern advanced technology with the Italian style and design excellence, we have created new intelligent portable massagers that will offer to users cutting-edge pain relief and soothing relaxation” – said Ferruccio Lamborghini, CEO and VP of the Italian company. “Our common goal is to make the Chinese ultra-effective ancient acupressure principles a self-care routine accessible for all. Our branded glamorous massager devices have been designed according the Tonino Lamborghini standard and aesthetics to ensure quality of life and relaxation”.
“In Tonino Lamborghini we have the mission to apply our special Italian talent for design and beauty to exceptional products that create a unique lifestyle experience. Today with BREO we are happy to offer a massage technology and experience based on Italian flair and Chinese ancient principles of the oriental medicine to provide balance, pain relief and positive energy to each user” – added Ferruccio Lamborghini in his video speech at the first pop-up shop opening.
“The collaboration with the Italian brand Tonino Lamborghini is a new chapter for Breo and represents a new way of promoting the traditional Chinese medicine worldwide” - commented Qing Chen 陈晴), Vice president of Breo. “Through design research and technological innovation, we have combined Italian Tonino Lamborghini ingenuity and flair with Chinese Breo skills and expertise to bring to the Asian market a new generation of personal care devices, opening a new era for our brand internationalization.”
Retail prices of the first massagers are: iDream 5S 700 €, iNeck 3Pro 350 €, Scalp mini pro 150 € and iSee M 250 €.
The pop-up and co-branded stores follow the Tonino Lamborghini brand’s palette and design system: red, colour of passion, energy, great personality and self-esteem, and black, symbol of strength, but also of elegance and reliability just like the Tonino Lamborghini’s character.
The Tonino Lamborghini company was founded in 1981 by the heir of a legendary family in the mechanics and engineering fields. Taking inspiration from his family’s DNA and heritage, Mr Lamborghini has created a lifestyle experience brand with a wide range of luxury design products and real estate projects. Quality, innovation, Italian style, resourcefulness: for 40 years, these have been constant values of the company and pillars of the family and business. Still today, the founding characteristics of the Tonino Lamborghini brand’s mentality are: daring, self-esteeming, enjoying life, never settling and respecting the past.
China has been one of the brand’s first markets since the early 90s and still today most of the company business – 5-star hotels, real estate projects and luxury home accessories – comes from this Asian country.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI COMPANY
Founded in Italy in 1981 by Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, heir of the Lamborghini family, today the company’s headquarters are located in the magnificent Palazzo del Vignola, a Renaissance villa just outside Bologna’s city walls, Italy.
Mr. Lamborghini has taken inspiration from his family heritage and his experience in design and engineering to develop a lifestyle experience brand with a range of luxury design products, including: watches, eyewear, smartphones, perfumes, furniture, clothing, sports accessories, golf&utility carts, signature beverages, 5-star boutique hotels, real estate projects, cafés and restaurants.
For 39 years, Tonino Lamborghini has been a byword for Made in Italy lifestyle. By staying true to the tradition and story of the Lamborghini family, the Tonino Lamborghini Company seeks to promote distinctive Italian style and taste.
Uncompromising spirit, Italian ingenuity and design - together with the talent of a brand recognized throughout the globe as a beacon of luxury, exclusivity and Italian flair - are the values of the Tonino Lamborghini brand. The company’s vision is to bring the passion and spirit of Italy to the global market with unique and distinctive products, inspired by Italian industrial design and the Lamborghini family mechanical heritage.
Tonino Lamborghini was born in 1947 in Italy, and he is today the President of the homonymous company. In 2015, Tonino Lamborghini’s first son Ferruccio joined the company as vice-president and CEO. From his famous grandfather Ferruccio has inherited not only the name but also the passion for speed: he is a motorcycling champion in the Italian Speed Championship.
BREO
The Shenzhen Breo Technology Co. Ltd., founded in 2000 by Mr. Xuejun Ma ( 马学军)，integrates R&D, production and sales. Currently, the brand “breo倍轻松®” has become the global leader in portable wellness and relaxation products.
Under the leadership of Chairman Xuejun Ma (马学军)，and driven by the company philosophy “Diligence, Hard work, Tenacity, Perseverance”, Breo utilizes the combination of traditional Chinese medicine meridian theory and modern technology to creates a series of unique products to solve the sub-health problems of modern people in fast-paced life, especially business travelers.
Since its establishment, Breo sales network has covered over than 70 countries and regions around the world and has more than 100 experience stores in Chinese high-end transportation hubs and shopping malls. Breo sales products on five continents and has several brand experience stores in the core overseas cities. By far, Breo has established online stores on Amazon, Tmall, JD, TMALL, Vipshop, etl.
