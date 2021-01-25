Gallium Nitride Device Market to Reach USD 28.40 Billion by 2027; Increasing Demand for Fast Chargers to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the gallium nitride device market report are Cree, Inc. (The U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Efficient Power Conversion Corporation. (The U.S.), EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan), GaN Systems (Canada), MACOM (The U.S.), Microsemi (The U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.) , NXP Semiconductors. (Netherland),Qorvo, Inc (The U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (The U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gallium nitride device market is set to gain impetus from the high demand for fast chargers worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Gallium Nitride Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Opto-Semiconductor Device, Power Semiconductor Device, and RF Semiconductor Device), By Wafer Size (2-Inch Wafer, 4-Inch Wafer, and 6-Inch and Above Wafer), By Component (Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC, and Other), By Application (Light Detection & Ranging, Wireless and EV Charging, Radar and Satellite Radio Frequency, and Others), By End User (Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare, Renewables, Information and Communication Technology, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the GaN device market size was USD 20.56 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Increasing Sales of Smartphones and Laptops to Affect Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to positively affect growth. Governments of various countries have implemented stringent lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Owing to the work from culture, nowadays people are investing more in smartphones, IoT-based devices, laptops, and chargers. These factors are expected to surge the sales of these devices throughout 2020. We are also delivering accurate research reports to help you battle this pandemic and regain business confidence.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Winning New Contracts to Intensify Competition

The global market for gallium nitride devices is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous reputed manufacturers. Most of them are focusing on achieving new contracts from significant governments, as well as private agencies to deliver their in-house products.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

: Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. July 2019: Transphorm announced a new contract worth USD 18.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR). It includes a Base Program that is aimed at commercializing nitrogen polar GaN.





List of Top Manufacturers Present in the Global Gallium Nitride Device Market are:

Cree, Inc. (The U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation. (The U.S.)

EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan)

GaN Systems (Canada)

MACOM (The U.S.)

Microsemi (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherland)

Qorvo, Inc (The U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (The U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)





How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles published by several magazines, and press releases of firms present in the field of aerospace and defense.





Key Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of Telecommunications Domain to Accelerate Growth

The demand for energy-efficient GaN devices is surging rapidly owing to the expansion of the telecommunications domain. Most of the internet service providers are nowadays focusing on providing lower latency with optical cable wires, ubiquitous connectivity, and network with higher capacity. Apart from that, the rising utilization of GaN devices in the 5G infrastructure is likely to propel the gallium nitride device market growth in the near future. However, the high cost associated with the maintenance and development of gallium nitride devices may hinder growth.





Segment-

Opto-semiconductor Device Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Increasing Usage in Lasers

Based on device type, the opto-semiconductor device segment procured the highest gallium nitride market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in various aerospace applications, such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and pulsed lasers. Besides, they are used in optoelectronics, LEDs, lasers, photodiodes, and solar cells.





Regional Insights-

High Demand for Wireless Devices to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America generated USD 7.38 billion in 2019 because of the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers, such as MACOM, Cree, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Microsemi, and others in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly on account of the rising demand for wireless devices in Germany, France, and the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the rising demand for gallium nitride devices from emerging nations, such as India and China would aid growth.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gallium Nitride Device Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gallium Nitride Device Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Gallium Nitride Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Opto-Semiconductor Device Power Semiconductor Device RF Semiconductor Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Wafer Size 2-Inch Wafer 4-Inch Wafer 6-Inch and Above Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Transistor Diode Rectifier Power IC Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Light Detection & Ranging Wireless and EV Charging Radar and Satellite Radio Frequency Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Aerospace Defense Healthcare Renewables Information and Communication Technology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





