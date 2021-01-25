Sweet Stuff! Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Offers Dental Health Tips for Valentine’s Day Candy

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Valentine’s Day candy hearts are a favorite, they can also be potentially harmful to your teeth, but Doug Disraeli D.D.S. of Hillcrest, San Diego offers tips for avoiding dental damage and keeping your teeth healthy during this candy-centered holiday.



Although exchanging candy is a time-worn tradition, those hard candy heart treats are loaded with an extra-heaping of sugar. There may be some safer alternatives. For instance, while also sugary, chocolate, especially dark chocolate, may be equally enjoyable on this love-filled holiday.

Doctor Disraeli offers these tips for keeping teeth safe this Valentine’s Day:

Brush your teeth twice a day Floss daily, especially after a treat Rinse mouth with water after eating candy Eat chocolate instead of hard candy

Says Dr. Disraeli, “I’m a big fan of those hilarious candies but it’s also very important to take a few quick precautions in order to avoid cavities.”

