The Rich (HNWIs) Getting Richer Contributes To Custody Services Market Growth

Custody Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The wealth of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is expected to increase, and this will contribute to the growth of the custody service market going forward. The rich are expected to get richer in the forecast period. The assets held by HNWIs are expected to increase from $63.5 trillion in 2016 to over $100 trillion by 2025. The wealth held by HNWIs of Asia Pacific alone is expected to reach $42 trillion by 2025. Growth of wealth is expected to increase demand for several financial management services including custody services. Going forward, growth in the wealth of high-net-worth individuals will accelerate the custodial service market growth.

Companies in the custody services industry are responsible for consolidation, processing, and monetization of large volumes of clients’ data. The companies in this industry hold clients’ property on their behalf and are responsible for the safety of those financial products. The client remains the beneficial owner of the financial products, but the custody service providers hold the financial products on behalf of the clients.

The custody and fund services market can be segmented by type into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others. The top opportunities in the global custody services market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income market segment, which will gain $1.92 billion of global annual sales by 2023. North America accounts for over half of the market, and the custody services market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.2 billion.

