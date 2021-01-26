The Acne Drugs Industry Takes On Combination Therapy For More Effective Products

Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne market. Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action. Such combinations of medication have a better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself). The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection, is being used to treat acne. Example of combination therapy drugs include Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis and Atrix respectively.

The acne drugs industry report is segmented by type into inflammatory acne, non-inflammatory acne, by end user into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers, and by therapeutic class into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide.

The global acne drugs market was expected to decline from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $3.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15%. The decline was mainly because of drop in sales due to the lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 spread. Apart from restricting non-emergency medical services, new rules of the governments across the globe have forced many companies in the dermatology drug market to halt their business operations, which has impacted the market growth. The market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 and reach $5.7 billion in 2023. According to acne treatment market research, North America has the largest acne drugs market share.

