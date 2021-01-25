WorldHotels™ Welcomes the Grand Tuscany Hotel to its Portfolio
Houston Resort-Style Hotel Joins WorldHotels Distinctive Collection
WorldHotels has represented the gold standard in global hospitality for decades, making this an ideal partnership for our hotel.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldHotels today announces that the Grand Tuscany Hotel in Houston, Texas has joined its portfolio. The recently renovated upscale resort-style hotel is now part of the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection.
— David Kong
“It is a pleasure to welcome the Grand Tuscany Hotel into the WorldHotels Collection,” said David Kong, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, WorldHotels. “This beautiful hotel is a great addition to our existing portfolio, offering guests a sophisticated and unique travel experience. The stunning property is also joining WorldHotels at an exciting time in the brand’s history as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”
The Grand Tuscany Hotel features 280 spacious guestrooms which perfectly combine modern design with luxurious amenities to deliver a stylish and comfortable stay. Guests looking for a more indulgent experience can stay in one of the hotel’s suite options – the Media Suite and Designer Suite. Media Suites are two-room home theater suites featuring wall-sized LED screens and move theater recliners. Located on the Presidential Floor, Designer Suites are comprised of three units offering captivating views of Houston and boasting luxurious designer décor and amenities.
Guests can relax in the hotel’s one-of-a-kind Island Oasis which includes a 350-foot roaring lazy river, a resort-style pool, and private poolside cabanas with 50-inch LED TVs and seating for 10. The hotel features four onsite dining options including the Brasserie Restaurant, the Barista Café, Audrey Wine Room, and private-dining option Audrey II. With 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space and onsite catering, the hotel is the ideal location for conferences, galas, weddings, and celebrations. Located just 5 minutes from the Houston Galleria-Uptown, and 10 minutes from downtown Houston and Memorial City Centre, the Grand Tuscany Hotel offers convenience for business and leisure travelers alike.
“It is an honor to join the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection,” comments Syed Hasan, Managing Director of the Grand Tuscany Hotel, who is the visionary behind the hotel's unique design. “WorldHotels has represented the gold standard in global hospitality for decades, making this an ideal partnership for our hotel. Surpassing greatness in hospitality is what we intend to do, as we will offer an experience like no other and we believe the power of WorldHotels will elevate our offerings to travelers.”
“The Grand Tuscany Hotel is a wonderful addition to the WorldHotels portfolio,” adds Gregory Habeeb, President, North America, WorldHotels. “This hotel delivers an experience unlike any other, offering Houston residents and city travelers a truly unique hotel stay, complete with dining options and upscale amenities. We are confident that WorldHotels guests will enjoy all that this property has to offer.”
In joining WorldHotels, the Grand Tuscany Hotel is now part of the industry-leading loyalty program, WorldHotels RewardsSM (WHR). The third largest hotel loyalty program in the world, WHR offers guests exclusive access and privileges with member-only oﬀers such as room upgrades and more. Guests at the Grand Tuscany Hotel can take advantage of WorldHotels’ “Let’s Get Away Together” campaign, offering travelers a discount of 15% or more on all two-night stays through February 28, 2021. The exclusive offer includes complimentary breakfast, and guests who are part of WHR will also be eligible to earn points for their stay.
About WorldHotels Collection
Newly relaunched, the WorldHotels™ Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering of over 300 of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels’ proprietary ‘Start With Why’ philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travellers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into four tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted Collection.
