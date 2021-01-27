CLUBHOUSE USERS TO MAKE HISTORY BY LAUNCHING FIRST EVER 24 HOUR INTERACTIVE AUDIOTHON FOR COVID RESPONSE FUND

Diana Copeland, Founder, Clubhouse TV Network Nikki LaShae, Co Founder, Clubhouse TV Network Clubhouse TV Network Logo

Users of Clubhouse, the popular voice-driven app, launch a ground breaking, audio-only, Interactive 24-hour audiothon benefiting COVID-19 victims February 20th.

The world is in a pandemic, people are in need and entertainers itch for an outlet to do what they do best. Creating a platform for talent to perform for a purpose seemed like the obvious next step,” — Diana Copeland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clubhouse TV Network will announce the launch of a groundbreaking event, The Global Giving Coronavirus Response Fund Audiothon. The social-media-based telethon will give users the opportunity to be entertained while interacting and supporting the essential work of the Global Giving organization.

The audiothon will air Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 8pm ET on the Clubhouse app, benefitting the Global Giving Coronavirus Response Fund. Users from across the globe will experience a full 24-hours of can’t-miss original audio entertainment complete with a 60-member cast ensemble, audio-dramas, comedians, singers and live DJ’s interacting with the users. The event will be the first ever 24-hour audio-based, interactive telethon (audiothon). It is aimed to drive mass awareness and charitable contributions to Coronavirus Relief Fund by Global Giving which focuses on helping to stop the virus's spread and give communities on the front lines of the crisis the resources they need to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable.

The Global Giving Coronavirus Response Fund Audiothon will be hosted by the Clubhouse TV Network, which has partnered with Global Giving for this history-making event. Clubhouse TV Network is the platform for premium talent on the app sponsored and entirely run by a group of women who are film industry professionals dedicated to creating a platform for other entertainers on Clubhouse. Writer/Showrunner, Diana Copeland, founded the network in early March, then partnered with Actress/Writer Nikki LaShae who assumed the role of Co-Founder and Head Writer. “The world is in a pandemic, people are in need and entertainers itch for an outlet to do what they do best. Creating a platform for talent to perform for a purpose seemed like the obvious next step,” Diana Copeland said. The Clubhouse Network TV team is international and also includes Playwright /Film Producer, Angela Dunlap; Actress/Writer, Ciera Angelia; Producer/Director, Martina Mossell; Executive Assistant, Joseph Pope; Executive Assistant, Belle Teria and Publicity Director, Beth Nydick. The Clubhouse TV Network is the first woman-owned broadcast network on a social media platform, as well as, the first to produce a 24-hour interactive audiothon on a social media platform.

"While Clubhouse, Clubhouse TV Network and Global Giving are not affiliated, they are the perfect match to bring the magic and power of technology into a new era of giving, and to share the remarkable stories of strength from families impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and bring it into the hearts and homes of people across the country," Copeland explained. Funds raised from The Global Giving Coronavirus Response Audiothon will go directly to the link specified for the Global Giving Coranavirus Relief Fund. The hope is that the telethon will be instrumental in raising awareness about the organization, in addition to, charitable contributions.

Many celebrities including the likes of Oprah, Drake, Jared Leto, Wiz Khalifa and Ashton Kutcher are just a few who have been seen on Clubhouse.