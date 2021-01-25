Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
- Nine months net sales stood at record high ¥1,185.0 billion, 2.2% higher Y/Y. Nine months operating profit increased 24.0% Y/Y to ¥115.5 billion.
- Q3 quarterly net sales increased 4.4% Q/Q to ¥433.2 billion, marking a record high for two consecutive quarters. Operating profit increased 12.0% Q/Q to ¥46.4 billion due to increased sales and contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program.
- EPS: ￥142.79 (basic and diluted)
- Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts.
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Nine months ended
|Increase
(Decrease)
|Three months ended
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|December 31,
|%
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|1,184,991
|1,159,608
|2.2
|%
|433,197
|408,331
|6.1
|%
|Operating profit
|115,535
|93,204
|24.0
|%
|46,355
|31,417
|47.5
|%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|9.7
|%
|8.0
|%
|-
|10.7
|%
|7.7
|%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|109,340
|93,050
|17.5
|%
|43,335
|29,720
|45.8
|%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|9.2
|%
|8.0
|%
|-
|10.0
|%
|7.3
|%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|83,636
|49,326
|69.6
|%
|34,853
|22,099
|57.7
|%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.1
|%
|4.3
|%
|-
|8.0
|%
|5.4
|%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|142.79
|83.80
|-
|59.50
|37.55
|-
|-Basic
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|142.79
|83.80
|-
|59.50
|37.55
|-
|-Diluted
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0125-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Monday, January 25, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, 28.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.6% by automotive products; 36.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.4% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
