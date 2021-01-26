Ecommerce Poised For 10X Growth in 2021: Honour Media Co Features Messenger Marketing as Star of The Show

Messenger Marketing Agency for Ecommerce: 3-10X Your ROI & Targeted Traffic Ecommerce Digital Agency - Honour Media

SINGAPORE, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "If sales is the fuel for your business, lead generation is the fuel for sales." - Sherlene Lian, Honour Media Co

Online businesses looking for the best eCommerce marketing strategy in 2021 can now use Honour Media Co, a digital marketing service achieving phenomenal success with experiential Messenger marketing. The intelligent strategy combined with the company’s updated digital marketing techniques is now offering eCommerce owners, online businesses, and service agencies a chance to increase their ROI by 3-10 times in 2021.

Analytics reveal that the eCommerce industry including online businesses is all set to increase threefold in 2021 with the potential of a significant jump in sales. But to cash in on the opportunity, one needs an accurate digital marketing strategy that implements a faster rate of geo-specific and audience-specific targeting.

Experiential Messenger marketing is proving to be one of the anchor marketing strategies of 2021 that holds the key to capture a large segment of the pie. Recognizing this emerging trend, Honour Media Co is now leveraging the power of experiential Messenger marketing and the results speak for themselves.

With Facebook Messenger marketing, Honour Media Co is taking digital strategies to a whole new level to increase lead generation and ROI by 3 to 10 times. The company has created a three-pronged marketing technique with Experiential Messenger being the star of the show. Supporting this mega marketing strategy of 2021, the company uses profitable paid ads on Facebook and YouTube, and Hyper-Local ads to increase visibility and rankings on Google SERP.

Experiential Messenger marketing is a direct and faster technique of marketing that can benefit a range of clients from eCommerce stores to businesses across multiple industries with an online presence. The technique increases inbound customers, improves engagement, acquires leads, and can be utilized for follow-ups. Essentially, it is a compact yet powerful marketing strategy that is accurate and affordable. Along with Facebook ads, and hyper-local ads, the method is proving to be a hit with almost 80% open rates and 25% CTR within the first 60 min of implementation. Moreover, conversational messenger marketing is like a 24/7 super customer support, with the potential for 3-5 times higher conversation rates on Facebook Ads.

Honour Media Co was founded by Sherlene Lian out of a growing need to acquire targeted traffic and qualified leads for its founder’s multiple business ventures. Today the company boasts of a robust marketing infrastructure that has also been recognized and featured on authority sites like Medium, MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, and AP. Honour Media Co is confident of its profitable and experiential marketing strategies that have become a signature brand of the company’s huge success.

To benefit from the best eCommerce marketing strategy in 2021, a business needs to have a website, and an FB page running FB or Google ads.

For more information: https://honourmedia.co/