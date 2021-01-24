Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 5400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, January 23, 2020, in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:03 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, January 23, 2021, 58 year-old Linwood Massie, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.