Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 900 Block of Half Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in the 900 block of Half Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Saturday, January 23, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

The additional suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Suspect 1:

Suspect 2:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.