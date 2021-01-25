Z-SC1’s Medical Grade Product Line to Store The COVID-19 Vaccine

Z-SC1 Creator of the SAFEST and the FASTEST Ultra Low Temp Freezers

Z-SC1’s biomedical redesigned product line, such as its Twincore Ultra Low Temperature freezers, built to safely store the vaccine for Covid-19

Vaccines developed have varying requirements for storage, but our newly redesigned product line are more than capable of preserving them and maintaining a stable internal temperature for all of them.” — Jean Fallacara

WESTMOUNT, QC, CANADA, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of late 2020, there have been a total of 81.2 million coronavirus cases throughout the world, leading to the death of 1.77 million people. While the virus has a relatively low mortality rate, there was no vaccine for the longest time, which resulted in lockdowns, curfews, mask restrictions, and social distancing across the globe.

Now that different medical companies have reached the end of the testing phases for potential vaccines, the biggest problem they face is the storage of the vaccine since it can only be stored at low temperatures.

Z-SC1 Biomedical is a manufacturer of biomedicine storage equipment that has been working in the industry for over 20 years. They’ve developed premium quality ULT freezers, lab refrigerators, and messenger shuttle portable freezers that are being used across multiple hospitals, laboratories, and research facilities.

“The different vaccines developed by biomedical companies have varying requirements for storage, but our medical-grade freezers are more than capable of preserving them and maintaining a stable internal temperature for all of them. Our products are available in a wide variety of sizes and, making them feasible for use across different facilities depending on the requirement and space they have,” Jean Fallacara, CEO stated.

The vaccines that have been developed so far depend upon the mRNA technology, which requires a very low temperature for proper preservation. The companies have described different requirements for their vaccines. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines must be stored at -4°F and -94°F, respectively, for optimum effectiveness.

The low-temperature requirement creates another issue of transporting the vaccine from one point to another, but this is made easier with the help of Z-SC1’s messenger shuttle portable freezers. The appliance is a portable version of their ULT freezer, capable of maintaining temperatures as low as -86⁰C while operating on a 12/24 V car adapter.

Z-SC1’s medical-grade freezers will make the storage and transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine much more feasible and manageable, playing a crucial role in ending the epidemic once and for all.

About Z-SC1

Z-SC1 is a manufacturer of biomedicine storage equipment and has been working in the industry for over 20 years. They’ve developed ULT freezers, lab refrigerators, and messenger shuttle portable freezers that are being used in different facilities in North and South America.

About Jean Fallacara

Jean Fallacara, a scientist, an engineer, an entrepreneur, a public speaker and an Author. He founded the Group in 2004. With more than 20 years of combined experience in science and technology, marketing, neuroscience, strategic planning, and investment management, he’s an expert on cognitive neuroscience, health and fitness also creator of the concept of Neuroscience calisthenics : Cyborggainz . Jean's recent strategic acquisition as diversification of the activities of the Group was for the magazine Biohackers Update.