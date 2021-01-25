Career and Resume Experts Present “Revamp Your Resume: How to Get Callbacks and Interviews” Virtual Workshop Jan. 29
Career expert, author Christy Noel hosts free hands-on resume workshop with professional resume writers and career coaches to help today’s job seekers
If a job seeker's resume doesn't grab the attention of hiring managers and recruiters, they will never get interviews, no matter how strong the economy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 18 million people collecting unemployment and once vibrant industries like travel and hospitality not likely to recover for years, finding work in today’s job market continues to be challenging. To help job seekers overcome the challenge and create a resume that gets them interviews, Los Angeles, CA-based Christy Noel, career expert and co-author of "Your Personal Career Coach. Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success" (BBL Publishing), is hosting a virtual resume workshop, Revamp Your Resume: How to Get Callbacks and Interviews on Friday, January 29th at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST. Registration is free at https://www.subscribepage.com/revampyourresume.
Noel invited several of the book’s contributing authors and resume experts as panelists to provide hands-on advice and actionable tips job seekers need to know. The live workshop will include an extended Q&A session with the panelists. Attendees will have the opportunity to win a free resume consult with panelist Michele Lando, founder of Write Styles Online and contributing author of "Your Personal Career Coach" or autographed copies of Noel’s career advice books "Your Personal Career Coach: Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success" (BBL Publishing) and "Your Career Survival Guide: How To Get and Keep a Job in Times of Crisis" (BBL Publishing).
“I’ve watched too many job seekers become frustrated by their lack of interviews and thinking no companies are hiring. The sad truth is if their resume isn’t positioned to grab the attention of hiring managers and recruiters, they will never get interviews, no matter how strong the economy,” said Noel. “I am excited to bring together these exceptional resume writers to share effective resume strategies so attendees can craft a resume that will get them results.”
In addition to Noel, the Revamp Your Resume career expert panel includes:
Dana Leavy-Detrick: director and founder of Brooklyn Resume Studio and Canna Career Partners
Michele Lando: professional resume writer and founder of Write Styles
Jessica Williams: career consultant, hiring expert, CEO and president of JMW Career Consulting
“When Christy asked me to participate in this workshop, I thought it was a great opportunity to provide resources to job seekers in a time when many are struggling,” says Lando. “I see a lot of professionals fail to articulate their value on their resume, which often makes them less appealing when applying for jobs. A few simple adjustments and additional information can make a huge difference when writing a resume, so I’m excited to share this information with our attendees.”
Lando added that some of the common mistakes most job seekers are probably making with their resume include:
- Not including a keyword optimized skills matrix at the top of their resume
- Not writing or editing their resume with the desired job description in front of them
- Only highlighting their current and past job duties, instead of their achievements
Revamp Your Resume will address mistakes like these and provide actionable advice and practical tips to help job seekers write a resume that will catch the attention of hiring managers and generate more calls and job interviews. Attendees will also learn:
-Resume secrets that will help them stand out
-Common mistakes that are keeping them from being noticed
-How to position their resume for a career change
-What they need to leave off their resume
-How to address transferable skills, and more
Noel shares more advice and tools for getting started and getting ahead in your career on her website and blog, www.christynoel.com. Her book, Your Personal Career Coach: Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success, written with her father, Mike Noel, and 25 contributing authors, is the first in a series of “Your Personal Career Coach” books. Noel’s books deliver real-world advice in short and engaging stories to help the reader land a job and propel their career. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Huff Post, CBS-8 San Diego, the OC Register, Ladders, and more.
About Christy Noel:
Christy Noel (www.christynoel.com) is a career expert, author, award-winning marketing executive, and nonprofit fundraising strategist. She is a regular contributor of career advice to the media, podcasts and online publications. Christy is your virtual mentor to help you get hired, get ahead, and build a rewarding career.
The Books:
"Your Personal Career Coach: Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success" is a collection of short, real-life stories loaded with valuable advice, humorous confessions, and inspiring insights from 25 successful professionals. The authors share personal stories from their own careers to create the definitive guide on how to get hired, get ahead, and succeed in a rewarding career.
"Your Career Survival Guide: How to Get and Keep a Job in Times of Crisis" delivers the straight talk and real advice needed to help you find a new job or secure the one you have during the coronavirus pandemic and other economic or global crisis.
