Marta F. Kauffman, Co-Creator of Friends and Grace and Frankie, to Guide Virtual, Live Class on Creative Collaboration
Friends co-creator to oversee Story Summit Writer's School course on the Art and Soul of Collaboration during week-long class in February 2021
I try and create a quality of warmth with the work. Someone once called it ‘comfort food’ and I think that’s what it is. ”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marta F. Kauffman, the legendary co-creator of Friends and Grace and Frankie, will guide a virtual, live writing class on creative collaboration. The class is being offered by the Story Summit Writer's School. The class will be held the week of February 15-February 19, 2021. The class is open to registration now.
— Marta F. Kauffman
In this week-long course, Friends - The Art and Soul of Collaboration, a student will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from Marta on Monday and Wednesday as she answers questions, provides feedback on work, and simulates writer’s rooms to practice collaboration in real time.
On Tuesday and Thursday, there will be discussions on collaboration in TV, film and publishing with other professionals, including a successful writing team and professionals who collaborate with writers on a regular basis.
The week will end with live readings by Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht, actors from Friends, who played the married couple Carol Willick and Susan Bunch on the hit TV series.
“Hearing words read and interpreted by professional actors is one of the most affirming and instructive experiences you can have as a writer. We couldn’t be more thrilled than to welcome Marta F. Kauffman, the legendary co-creator of Friends and Grace and Frankie, to lead a live, virtual workshop-class on working together called 'Friends — The Art and Soul of Collaboration'," says Amy Ferris, co-director with Debra Engle of the Story Summit Writer’s School. “Marta is an expert collaborator. Over her esteemed and lauded career, Marta has hand-picked and worked with hundreds of writers, actors, and directors. To top it off, Marta happens to be a remarkable, kind woman who is always nurturing others toward career success.”
“I want to make people feel like they have a home with me, and that they can keep moving forward with their careers,” says Marta F. Kauffman. “My hope is that they want to keep working with me — and that we are generous of spirit and caring enough that they want to stay.”
This once in a lifetime LIVE workshop class runs on Monday, February 15 to Friday, February 19. There are two classes to choose from:
Daytime class:
2 to 4 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific)
Evening class:
9 to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 to 8 p.m. Pacific)
“What better way to learn collaboration than through a course inspired by the classic show Friends?” asks Debra Engle, the Co-director of the Writer’s School. “Friends: The Art and Soul of Collaboration is the epitome of what the Story Summit Writer’s School is all about. It’s bringing experts who have succeeded in their field together with writers for education, encouragement, and inspiration. Your ability to work with others in a vibrant creative team may be one of the most important and overlooked elements of your writing career. Whether you want to join a writers’ room, contribute on the movie set while your script is produced, or work with editors and designers to publish your book, this week-long course will give you the essential training you need to succeed as part of a team. Your ability to collaborate is the difference between writing as a hobby and writing as a profession.”
To learn more about the class or to enroll, please go here.
John Gatsos
Story Summit LLC
+1 310-717-4093
nobots@storysummit.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook