Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:00 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below.

It is described as a 2012-2017 red Buick Verano with a black front driver’s side door and a silver rear driver’s side passenger door, with no front tag, and an unknown rear paper tag.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.