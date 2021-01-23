New Live Streaming and Events Platform Presents a Five Event Virtual House Music Concert Series
Showcasing House Music’s Art, Dance, and Music Culture and Talented Artists!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 Hours, 12 DJs Fundraiser Marathon
31st JANUARY 2021
Mikki Afflick | Kevin Hedge | JoVonn | Quinta | Ali Coleman | Andrew Mendez | Franke Estevez Fuzion | Michael Gentile | Tommie Bones | Andrew Mendez | Diezel | Hector Romero | Ross Pitta
The Marathon Fundraiser is free and does not require advance registration.
VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT
FEBRUARY 2021
CLUB CLASSICS and PARADISE GARAGE
DATE and LINEUP TBA
VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT
MARCH 2021
LADIES OF HOUSE MUSIC
DATE and LINEUP TBA
VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT
APRIL 2021
AFRO AND GOSPEL HOUSE
DATE and LINEUP TBA
VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT
MAY 2021
ROOTS: NY and CHICAGO TRIBUTE
DATE and LINEUP TBA
Veronica Evans of Veronica Promotions and Luis Sevilla will be producing the five-event “Virtual House Music Concert Series,” which will live stream on www.HMC-OnAir.com from late January through May 2021. From the comforts of your own homes, the concerts will entertain and bring the house music community together online during the Covid-19 Pandemic while raising funds for causes important to the house music community.
The concert series will launch with a marathon 12 hour, 12 DJ kick-off fundraising event. On January 31st, starting at 11 AM, we will show support for Michael Gentile and Anthony Vitale of The Funktion House in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY. We will raise funds to keep their doors open to continue to provide DJing, production, broadcasting, and studio services to the house music community.
“We are worked up that even in these trying times, we can showcase our love for art, dance, and music through the talented artists that will perform and bring about much needed fun and memorable experiences,” said Luis Sevilla.
Virtual Vendors and Sponsors Wanted!
For more info: www.hmconair.com/concertseries/
Media Contact:
Luis Sevilla
Co-Owner
House Music Community
luis@housemusiccommunity.com
###
Luis Sevilla
House Music Community
+1 845-636-3745
luis@housemusiccommunity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook