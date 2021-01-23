New Live Streaming and Events Platform Presents a Five Event Virtual House Music Concert Series

Showcasing House Music’s Art, Dance, and Music Culture and Talented Artists!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 Hours, 12 DJs Fundraiser Marathon

31st JANUARY 2021

Mikki Afflick | Kevin Hedge | JoVonn | Quinta | Ali Coleman | Andrew Mendez | Franke Estevez Fuzion | Michael Gentile | Tommie Bones | Andrew Mendez | Diezel | Hector Romero | Ross Pitta

The Marathon Fundraiser is free and does not require advance registration.

VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT

FEBRUARY 2021

CLUB CLASSICS and PARADISE GARAGE

DATE and LINEUP TBA

VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT

MARCH 2021

LADIES OF HOUSE MUSIC

DATE and LINEUP TBA

VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT

APRIL 2021

AFRO AND GOSPEL HOUSE

DATE and LINEUP TBA

VIRTUAL HOUSE MUSIC CONCERT

MAY 2021

ROOTS: NY and CHICAGO TRIBUTE

DATE and LINEUP TBA

Veronica Evans of Veronica Promotions and Luis Sevilla will be producing the five-event “Virtual House Music Concert Series,” which will live stream on www.HMC-OnAir.com from late January through May 2021. From the comforts of your own homes, the concerts will entertain and bring the house music community together online during the Covid-19 Pandemic while raising funds for causes important to the house music community.

The concert series will launch with a marathon 12 hour, 12 DJ kick-off fundraising event. On January 31st, starting at 11 AM, we will show support for Michael Gentile and Anthony Vitale of The Funktion House in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY. We will raise funds to keep their doors open to continue to provide DJing, production, broadcasting, and studio services to the house music community.

“We are worked up that even in these trying times, we can showcase our love for art, dance, and music through the talented artists that will perform and bring about much needed fun and memorable experiences,” said Luis Sevilla.

Virtual Vendors and Sponsors Wanted!

For more info: www.hmconair.com/concertseries/

Media Contact:

Luis Sevilla

Co-Owner

House Music Community

luis@housemusiccommunity.com

