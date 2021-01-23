PRODUCER PENS SECOND POETIC LOVE LETTER TO HIS BELOVED LOS ANGELES
Sequel to well-received ONE HUNDRED POEMS ABOUT LOS ANGELES releasedUNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Troy Devolld, a 20-year reality television production veteran with credits on shows as disparate as The Osbournes and Dancing With the Stars as well as the more recent HBO Max series The Event found himself in hospital following a stroke last May, he knew he had to find a way to fall back in love with Los Angeles and his industry, and fast. Part of his recovery involved writing One Hundred Poems About Los Angeles, released through Story T Media last fall. The book became a popular holiday gift for Angelinos, and did well enough to inspire DeVolld to return to the same well of inspiration for a second book, released January 21 on Amazon.
With poems in the first book covering every subject from the ubiquitous and enigmatic Angelyne to the late Ruben Rueda, a longtime bartender at the legndary Musso & Frank, readers of the second volume are treated to everything from a whimsical apology to writer/actor Will Forte for some overzealous phone calls in the late nineties to an imaginary exchange between a young fan and a Gloria-Swanson-like Lindsay Lohan decades into the future.
Swerving from silly to poignant and back again, DeVolld’s virgin efforts at poetry in the ONE HUNDRED POEMS ABOUT LOS ANGELES books have received kinds words from many of the city’s own notable creatives. Martin Olson, the author of The Enyclopædia of Hell and countless clever songs for the popular Phineas and Ferb animated series and others, called the first effort “a profound, witty book” and shared, “I love the clever, imaginative, paradoxical, and very moving writing{…}”
Both One Hundred Poems About Los Angeles and Another One Hundred Poems About Los Angeles are available in paperback at Amazon.com.
Story T Media is a film, television and publishing banner based in Valencia, CA, just outside of the Los Angeles most people think of when they hear the name of the city.
If you would like more information about this topic, please email Troy DeVolld at troy@storytmedia.com
Troy DeVolld
StoryT Media
+1 818-795-1751
email us here