Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,343 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-21 14:20:05.697 Imperial Resident Surprised By $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-01-21 14:20:05.697

Story Photo

Kelly Banaszek of Imperial recently found out she was a $50,000 winner when she stopped at a QuikTrip before her son’s birthday dinner to check her Powerball ticket. 

“We went to scan my ticket, and I thought I won $1,000,” she shared. “I asked the kid at the counter if he could print the ticket with the previous night’s numbers on them.”

She was in for a surprise when she saw those numbers. 

Banaszek was one of four Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13. 

Banaszek’s Powerball ticket was purchased at Schnucks, 3900 Vogel Road, in Arnold.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.  

You just read:

2021-01-21 14:20:05.697 Imperial Resident Surprised By $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.