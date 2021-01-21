2021-01-21 14:20:05.697 Imperial Resident Surprised By $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-01-21 14:20:05.697

Kelly Banaszek of Imperial recently found out she was a $50,000 winner when she stopped at a QuikTrip before her son’s birthday dinner to check her Powerball ticket.

“We went to scan my ticket, and I thought I won $1,000,” she shared. “I asked the kid at the counter if he could print the ticket with the previous night’s numbers on them.”

She was in for a surprise when she saw those numbers.

Banaszek was one of four Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13.

Banaszek’s Powerball ticket was purchased at Schnucks, 3900 Vogel Road, in Arnold.

