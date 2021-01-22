Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:21pm, three victims were traveling in a vehicle at the listed location. Another vehicle occupied by two suspects approached the vehicle and shot at the victims. The two vehicles collided in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, and the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger with red stripes above the front passenger headlight and above the front driver’s side wheel well. The vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.