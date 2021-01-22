Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,381 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:53 pm, a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Metro Bus was traveling eastbound on Benning Road, Northeast. As the WMATA bus was making a left turn onto Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, a Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction, westbound, swerved into the left lane and struck the bus head-on. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the operator of the Nissan Altima to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. The two passengers in the Nissan Altima were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Marion Dante Fields, of Clinton, MD.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.