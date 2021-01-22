Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:53 pm, a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Metro Bus was traveling eastbound on Benning Road, Northeast. As the WMATA bus was making a left turn onto Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, a Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction, westbound, swerved into the left lane and struck the bus head-on. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the operator of the Nissan Altima to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. The two passengers in the Nissan Altima were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Marion Dante Fields, of Clinton, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.