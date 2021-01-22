Homicide: 4400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:48 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, in the hallway of a residential building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Andrew Session, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.