Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:10 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members canvassed the area and located a juvenile male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of 11th Place, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 15 year-old Dayvon Lewis, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.