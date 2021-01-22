Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed Offense: 100 Block of L Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed offense that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 100 block of L Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:55 pm, members of the Fifth District were patrolling at the listed location when they observed two subjects fighting. As officers approached to intervene, the suspect fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by Fifth District officers. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, 28 year-old Donte Tate, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill while Armed.

###