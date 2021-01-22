Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,381 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed Offense: 100 Block of L Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed offense that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 100 block of L Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:55 pm, members of the Fifth District were patrolling at the listed location when they observed two subjects fighting. As officers approached to intervene, the suspect fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by Fifth District officers. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

 

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, 28 year-old Donte Tate, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill while Armed.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed Offense: 100 Block of L Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.