Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) Offense: 1700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 1700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:13 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a stick then fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, January 22, 2021, 26 year-old Demetrius Lyons, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick).

 

